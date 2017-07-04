This vehicle was pulled over with four people inside on Mono Way in Sonora on Monday, July 3, 2017. Three people were cited and Elizabeth Yacovetti, 34, of Modesto, was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of possessing 25 grams of methamphentamine and giving a peace officer false information.
Crime

July 04, 2017 9:17 AM

It began as a traffic stop. It ended with a Modesto woman behind bars.

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

A 34-year-old Modesto woman was arrested in Tuolumne County on various drug charges and allegedly giving an officer a false name.

Elizabeth Yacovetti was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on Monday after she was arrested after a traffic stop on Mono Way near Cavalieri Road east of Sonora, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.

Yacovetti was in a vehicle with three others when it was pulled over for having an expired registration.

None of the occupants had identification on them, according to the sheriff’s department. A search of the vehicle produced a gram of methamphetamine, a hypodermic needle, marijuana and an open bottle of whiskey.

Yacovetti finally gave officers her real name, and she was found to have about 25 grams of meth on her person, the sheriff’s department reported.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession for sale, possession and paraphernalia and giving false information to a peace officer.

The three others were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and the driver for possession of less than a gram of meth and an expired registration.

