High-speed motorcycle chase in Oakdale ends with crash, injuries, arrests

Police arrested two men early Monday after a high-speed motorcycle chase and a crash that sent both suspects to a local hospital.
Adam Hector, 37, and Benjamin Marquez, 35, both of Oakdale, were reportedly racing motorcycles in Oakdale before officers found them, according to an Oakdale police news release.
At 1:37 a.m., Oakdale police officers were sent to the area of South Maag Avenue and Sierra Road in Oakdale. Police had received reports of the sound of motorcycles racing in the area.
The officers found two people driving motorcycles and racing in the area. Police tried to pull over the motorcyclists, but the suspects sped away.
Police said the chase ended when both motorcycles crashed into a fence near the intersection of Sierra Road and Fifth Avenue, several blocks to the west of where the police pursuit began. One of the motorcycles had been reported stolen in Oakdale.
Hector and Marquez were each arrested on suspicion of evading a police officer and causing injury, participating in an illegal race and driving with a suspended driver’s license, according to police.
Marquez, who was on parole, also was arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools and receiving stolen property. Police said Hector and Marquez each suffered significant injuries in the crash and were hospitalized.
