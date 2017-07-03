Update: Modesto police describe suspect wanted in early morning fatal stabbing

Modesto police are investigating a fatal stabbing near Fourth and I streets early Monday morning.
Police were called to the area at about 5:30 a.m. on a report of a man who was bleeding. When they arrived, they found a male adult by a tree on the south side of I Street near Fourth.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to Modesto Police Department spokesman Heather Graves.
She said prior to the stabbing, an altercation between the victim and suspect occurred near the alleyway between Fourth and Fifth streets. The fight continued toward Fourth and I, where the victim was stabbed multiple times.
Investigators are still looking for the suspect, who was described as white or Latino, in his 20s and from 5 feet, 6 inches tall, to 5-foot 9. Graves said he was wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt and red suede shoes.
Graves did not have any details on the victim.
Cham Dhaliwal, who owns the Arco gas station on Fifth and I streets, said he called 9-1-1 after a woman entered the mini-mart saying her husband was bleeding.
He said the woman had just been in the store about 10 minutes earlier buying some food.
Dhaliwal said he didn’t see or hear anything. However, investigators are going to pull the surveillance video from the gas station. Dhaliwal said it didn’t show the stabbing, but it could have captured people who were on the street minutes before the stabbing occurred.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
