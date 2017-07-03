Update: Modesto police describe suspect wanted in early morning fatal stabbing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Police investigate fatal stabbing Pause 0:47 Stabbing in Modesto leaves one dead 0:30 Road rage reported in Modesto 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:59 12-year-old shot in Ceres 0:47 Message from Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto 1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A man was fatally stabbed near Fourth and I streets in Modesto, California, on Monday, July 3, 2017. Police are still looking for the suspect. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com) Brian Clark

A man was fatally stabbed near Fourth and I streets in Modesto, California, on Monday, July 3, 2017. Police are still looking for the suspect. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com) Brian Clark