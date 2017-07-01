Modesto Nuts parking attendants robbed before game

Two parking attendants were robbed of hundreds of dollars at the Modesto Nuts game Friday night.
The parking attendants at John Thurman Field in west Modesto were approached by the suspect at about 6:30 p.m., said Modesto Police Lt. Tom Ciccarelli.
The suspect reached into his waistband simulating that he had a gun then told them he “did not want to shoot them today,” Ciccarelli said.
The victims handed over about $900 in cash and the suspect fled the scene.
He is described as Latino, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short dark hair, a thin build and a tattoo on his neck.
Comments