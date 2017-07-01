Daniel Barbee. Auto theft suspect arrested from 06/15/17 to 06/21/17.
Daniel Barbee. Auto theft suspect arrested from 06/15/17 to 06/21/17. Stanislaus CO SO Stanislaus Sheriff's Dept
Daniel Barbee. Auto theft suspect arrested from 06/15/17 to 06/21/17. Stanislaus CO SO Stanislaus Sheriff's Dept

Crime

July 01, 2017 7:06 AM

Car theft suspects, June 21, 2017

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from June 16, 2017 to June 21, 2017.

SUSPECT: Isaac Reyes Juarez, 29, of Modesto

DATE ARRESTED: June 15

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, revoke probation

SUSPECT: James Wesley Edmonds, 43, transient

DATE ARRESTED: June 17

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police

CHARGES: Carjacking, auto theft

SUSPECT: Larry James Houser, 24, of Modesto

DATE ARRESTED: June 17

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, battery, driving on a suspended license.

SUSPECT: Cody Edward Nieve, 25, of Modesto

DATE ARRESTED: June 18

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance

SUSPECT: Daniel Lee Barbee, 25, of Turlock

DATE ARRESTED: June 18

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, personal property theft, possession of a controlled substance

SUSPECT: Jeremiah Lee Klokmann, 42, transient

DATE ARRESTED: June 18

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempted receiving stolen property

SUSPECT: Kayley Gilmore, 19, of Waterford

DATE ARRESTED: June 19

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, conspiracy

SUSPECT: Luis Morales, 30, of Patterson

DATE ARRESTED: June 21

ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion, cruelty to animals

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Road rage reported in Modesto

Road rage reported in Modesto 0:30

Road rage reported in Modesto
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
12-year-old shot in Ceres 1:59

12-year-old shot in Ceres

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos