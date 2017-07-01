Car theft suspects, June 21, 2017

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from June 16, 2017 to June 21, 2017.
SUSPECT: Isaac Reyes Juarez, 29, of Modesto
DATE ARRESTED: June 15
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, revoke probation
SUSPECT: James Wesley Edmonds, 43, transient
DATE ARRESTED: June 17
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police
CHARGES: Carjacking, auto theft
SUSPECT: Larry James Houser, 24, of Modesto
DATE ARRESTED: June 17
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, battery, driving on a suspended license.
SUSPECT: Cody Edward Nieve, 25, of Modesto
DATE ARRESTED: June 18
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance
SUSPECT: Daniel Lee Barbee, 25, of Turlock
DATE ARRESTED: June 18
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, personal property theft, possession of a controlled substance
SUSPECT: Jeremiah Lee Klokmann, 42, transient
DATE ARRESTED: June 18
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempted receiving stolen property
SUSPECT: Kayley Gilmore, 19, of Waterford
DATE ARRESTED: June 19
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, conspiracy
SUSPECT: Luis Morales, 30, of Patterson
DATE ARRESTED: June 21
ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion, cruelty to animals
Comments