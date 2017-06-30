Suspect tried to ram into an armored truck. He hit a sports car instead.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the man involved in a failed armored truck heist that left one man injured in Riverbank on Friday.
The incident occurred at the Cruisers gas station on Patterson Road at about 10:20 a.m., said Sgt. Jon McQueary.
An armored truck pulled up to the front of the station and one of two employees got out of the vehicle.
Witnesses told deputies that a man in a white flatbed pickup was parked near one of the gas pumps and was watching the armored truck and the employee as he got out of the vehicle and entered the gas station to buy a drink.
When the employee came out of the store, the suspect drove the flatbed pickup, in reverse, full speed toward the armored truck.
Instead of hitting the armored truck, the flatbed hit a Corvette that was parked nearby. The impact pushed the Corvette toward the armored truck, where it hit the employee coming out of the gas station with his drink, McQueary said.
The employee was knocked about 10 feet through the air and into the wall of the gas station. He was treated for his injuries at the scene by medics but declined to be taken to a hospital.
The suspect fled the scene, driving over a center median then southbound on Oakdale Road.
Witnesses followed the flatbed. They lost sight of it at Oakdale and Briggsmore Avenue but not before getting a license plate number, which they provided to deputies, McQueary said.
Deputies went to the home of the registered owner of the flatbed on Riverdale Avenue in southwest Modesto. While speaking to the owner – who is not the suspect – the suspect drove by in the flatbed.
A sergeant pursued the flatbed for short time but stopped when the pursuit became too dangerous as the suspect drove 100 mph on Vivian Road and ran stop signs.
McQueary said deputies have identified the driver and issued a warrant for his arrest for attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading. His name was not released Friday afternoon because some witnesses still needed to be interviewed.
If you see the suspect’s vehicle call 911. It is a large white 2003 Ford flatbed pickup, license plate number 7G79999.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
