Deputies ended the pursuit, but the suspect turned around and drove straight at them

Three teens led law enforcement on a wild pursuit, during which they attempted to ram three patrol vehicle and succeeded in hitting a fourth, while flipping off deputies and making gun gestures with their hands.

The pursuit began in Riverbank at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy saw a silver Honda traveling westbound on Patterson Road run a stop sign at Terminal Avenue, according to Sgt. Jon McQueary.

The deputy followed and turned on his lights and siren but the vehicle sped off, running another stop sign at Palmer Avenue at about 60 mph.

The pursuit went through Riverbank, lasting about five minutes, during which the driver sped, ran several stop signs and red lights, swerved into the opposite lane of traffic and drove on sidewalks, McQueary said.

The pursuit was called off for safety reasons and deputies eventually lost sight of the Honda. But, within minutes, they saw it again, driving toward them with its headlights off, McQueary said.

It was driving recklessly at speeds of about 40 to 60 mph through a residential neighborhood.

When it reached one of the deputy’s patrol vehicles the driver swerved into his lane and nearly crashed head on with the patrol vehicle. McQueary said the deputy had to swerve to avoid the collision.

The pursuit continued through Riverbank and again the driver swerved toward a deputy's vehicle and the deputy had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The three occupants of the vehicle during the pursuit were flipping off deputies and making gun gestures with their hands, McQueary said.

The Honda continued to Modesto where Modesto Police joined in the pursuit.

It went to Mendocino Way, southeast of Standiford Avenue and Prescott Road, where the driver made a U-turn and again drove at pursuing officers.

The Honda again nearly hit a deputy’s patrol car, then drove on the sidewalk, came back down and hit a Modesto Police Department patrol vehicle, McQueary said.

It continued on to Standiford where a Modesto Police Department vehicle performed a pit maneuver, which ended the pursuit.

The driver, a 16-year boy, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felony pursuit, conspiracy and a gang enhancement.

The passengers Gerardo Reyes, 18, and a 17-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and a gang enhancement.