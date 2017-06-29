Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic/McClatchy)
Crime

June 29, 2017 11:41 AM

Two arrested in 15 armed robberies in Modesto, Manteca, Stanislaus County

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

Two men were arrested Wednesday by Modesto and Manteca police on suspicion of robbing five businesses in Modesto, seven in Manteca and three others within Stanislaus County.

Officers arrested Javier Sandoval, 26, and Manuel Morales Martinez, 25, on five counts of robbery and five counts of criminal conspiracy, Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves said Thursday morning. The Modesto robberies they’re believed to have committed are three at Chevron stations, one at a Game Stop and one at a Metro PCS store, she said.

The Metro PCS robbery occurred Wednesday, Graves said, and officers spotted the suspects coming out of the store. They followed the suspects to Manteca, where officers from that city were enlisted to help with the arrests, she said.

In at least some of the robberies, the men brandished guns, Graves said.

We’ll have more information on this story when it’s available.

