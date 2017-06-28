Calaveras County website hacked, content replaced with ‘disturbing images.’

The Calaveras County government website was hacked Tuesday morning, for a time displaying “disturbing images.”
“Calaveras County is currently in the process of restoring the website,” a press release reads. “The incident will be investigated by Federal, State, and local agencies.”
Calaveras County officials could not immediately be reached for comment. ABC 10 reported the images depict mistreatment of Muslims and text including, “Is this the humanity that you claim, or is life irrelevant to Muslims?"
