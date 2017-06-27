Central Valley TV editor chases crime scenes. On Sunday, he and his dad became one

On the night he died, Ireneo “Miguel” Rodriguez was doing what he always did — trying to help someone in need. The 74-year-old Modesto man was helping his son, Carlos Rodriguez, with a stalled van along Highway 99 in Manteca.
“My dad was the kind of guy who would do anything to help anyone,” Carlos Rodriguez said. “He worked hard his whole life. I think it’s unfair he had to suffer in the end.”
Carlos Rodriguez sat outside his parents’ south Modesto home Tuesday, remembering the kind of person his father was and reliving the moments that led up to the hit-and-run crash that took his father’s life, as Carlos and his mother watched in horror.
Carlos Rodriguez is chief editor for Central Valley TV, an online news source with a following on Twitter and Facebook. He also works part-time as a photographer for the Sacramento-based Fox40 News. He was responding to a possible story on Sunday when he experienced car trouble in the 1990 Ford Econoline he and his father had been restoring to use as a news van.
Carlos Rodriguez was heading north on Highway 99 about 10 p.m. Sunday, when an electrical malfunction shut down all the power in the vehicle. He took the Lathrop Road exit and pulled off onto the road’s shoulder. He called his dad and told him what was wrong with the van. Ireneo offered to bring Carlos additional tools needed to get the vehicle’s electrical system running again.
Ireneo Rodriguez and his wife, Teresa Amezola, got in their 2003 Dodge Caravan and drove out to help their son. His parents had driven out there with nearly an empty fuel tank in their minivan, so Carlos Rodriguez gave his father money for gas. “I didn’t want for both of us to be stuck out there,” he said.
The couple left to get gas and returned to side of the Lathrop Road exit ramp about 11 p.m. Ireneo Rodriguez had just gotten out of his minivan when the crash occurred.
Carlos Rodriguez said he was about to get out of his own van to meet up with his father when a white pickup sideswiped both parked vehicles, pushing the elder Rodriguez underneath his son’s van.
He ran to check on his mother, who bumped her knee. He then went around to check on his father.
“I saw him under my van,” Carlos Rodriguez said. “I knew right away he was dead.”
He desperately tried to stop his mother from seeing his father, but she made her way past her son.
“I told her not to look,” he said. “I tried to cover her.”
MANTECA MAN ARRESTED
The California Highway Patrol reported that the driver of a 2009 Ford F-150, Frank Scotty Richardson, 41, of Manteca veered onto the shoulder and hit Ireneo. Richardson drove away, the CHP said, but he was found a short time later at his home, along with the pickup.
Richardson was arrested on suspicion of hitting Rodriguez’s father and driving away from the crash. Richardson on Tuesday afternoon was being held at the San Joaquin County Jail with his bail set at $1.2 million. He has been charged with felony driving under the influence causing injury, felony hit-and-run causing death and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
Carlos Rodriguez said the sound of the crash’s impact has haunted him for the past few days, preventing him from sleeping much as his family struggles with grief. He said his father was a wonderful grandfather with a silly sense of humor at times. On his 72nd birthday, he wore a T-shirt that said “I’m 27 but in reverse.”
FAMILY DEVASTATED
Ireneo Rodriguez and his wife moved to south Modesto in the late 1960s, buying property and building a house that stands there today. He was a farm worker until he became disabled. Of their eight children, Carlos Rodriguez is the youngest. He and his siblings are pooling together their financial resources to make funeral arrangements for their father.
The couple spent their free time raising a few chickens and growing avocados, nectarines, peaches on their property. They just liked to sit on a picnic bench on their front lawn and listen to wind chimes they had collected over the years.
“My mom and dad had never spent a day apart,” Carlos Rodriguez said. “My mom’s devastated; we all are.”
Investigators ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Stockton-area CHP office at 209-938-4800.
