Central Valley TV editor chases crime scenes. On Sunday, he and his dad became one

Son Recalls Hit-and-Run That Killed His Father Carlos Rodriguez remembers the Sunday night crash that killed his father Ireneo Rodriguez along Highway 99 in Manteca. The father was trying to help his son fix his stalled van when the crash occurred. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee and Rosalio Ahumada. Still Photos By: Carlos Rodriguez Carlos Rodriguez remembers the Sunday night crash that killed his father Ireneo Rodriguez along Highway 99 in Manteca. The father was trying to help his son fix his stalled van when the crash occurred. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee and Rosalio Ahumada. Still Photos By: Carlos Rodriguez Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

