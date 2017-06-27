Raymond Sepulveda Ramos
Raymond Sepulveda Ramos Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers
Raymond Sepulveda Ramos Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers

Crime

June 27, 2017 2:15 PM

Most Wanted: Raymond Sepulveda Ramos, Spousal Abuse

NAME: Raymond Sepulveda Ramos

CHARGE: Spousal Abuse

DESCRIPTION: 25 years old, 6 feet tall, 280 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Ramos is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of spousal abuse and narcotics violations. He also is a wanted parolee.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Ramos’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
12-year-old shot in Ceres 1:59

12-year-old shot in Ceres
Message from Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy 0:47

Message from Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos