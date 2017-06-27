Modesto man sentenced for DUI crash that injured two people

A 54-year-old Modesto man has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison for driving drunk and rear-ending a vehicle, injuring two people.
Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Rick Distaso sentenced Darryl Antwan Cook on June 13, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
On June 5, Cook pleaded no contest to a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury. He also admitted to an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury on one of the victims.
Prosecutors said Cook’s conviction is considered a strike under state’s “Three Strikes Law,” which can be used to double a prison sentence if he is convicted of other felony crimes.
A test showed Cook’s blood alcohol level was 0.10 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent, when he crashed on February 22, according to prosecutors.
Cook was driving on Highway 132 and rear-ended the vehicle, injuring its two occupants. A California Highway Patrol officer arrived at the crash site and noticed Cook appeared drunk. Prosecutors said Cook failed several field sobriety tests.
Deputy District Attorney Bianca Yip prosecuted the case. Her job is funded by a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
Comments