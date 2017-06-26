Modesto man accused of killing wife, her 2 sons enters plea

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Pause 1:59 12-year-old shot in Ceres 0:47 Message from Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto 1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite 0:25 Raw Video: Police pursue carjacking suspect in Modesto 0:40 Attempted murder suspect arrested after pursuit 1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Victims' family attends arraignment for Modesto man accused of killing wife and her two sons Monday afternoon (06-26-17) in Stanislaus County Superior Court. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

Victims' family attends arraignment for Modesto man accused of killing wife and her two sons Monday afternoon (06-26-17) in Stanislaus County Superior Court. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com