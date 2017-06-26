Modesto man accused of killing wife, her 2 sons enters plea

A Modesto man accused of beating his wife and her two sons to death with a baseball bat pleaded not guilty to murder charges, which could have him facing the death penalty if convicted.
The case against Oscar Daniel Espinoza, 28, is eligible for the death penalty. Deputy District Attorney Blythe Harris on Monday told the Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Ricardo Córdova that prosecutors have not decided whether they will seek the death penalty.
Deputy Public Defender Maureen Keller entered the not guilty plea on Espinoza’s behalf. The defense attorney also denied enhancements added to the three counts of murder in the deaths of Espinoza’s wife, Tiffany Espinoza, their son Edward Espinoza, 4, and his stepson Spencer Giese, 9.
The 30-year-old mother and her children were found dead shortly after 7 p.m. on June 17 at their home in the 1600 block of Bay Meadows Drive in north Modesto. Espinoza was found outside the home with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds.
Oscar Espinoza was hospitalized and treated for his injuries before he was booked at the county jail last week. Espinoza did not appear in court Friday for his arraignment after being evaluated by a mental health expert. The defense attorney on Friday told the judge Espinoza needed to be in a safety cell at the jail.
There was no discussion in court about Espinoza’s mental health status during his first courtroom appearance Monday afternoon. Keller told the judge she needed time to review the prosecution’s evidence against her client.
Córdova scheduled a pretrial hearing for Espinoza on July 10. In that hearing, the judge will consider whether to set a bail amount for Espinoza. For now, the defendant will remain in custody.
Six bailiffs were in the courtroom providing security during the 10-minute arraignment hearing. Several members of the victims’ family attended Monday’s hearing. Matthew Page, who is married to Tiffany Espinoza’s sister and has spoken on behalf of his family, declined to comment after the arraignment.
Espinoza entered the courtroom wearing a red-and-white jail inmate jumpsuit with shackles on his wrists and ankles. He sat calmly next to his attorney and answered the judge’s questions about whether his correct name and age appeared on the criminal complaint filed against him.
The criminal complaint includes enhancements that allege Espinoza acted with premeditation and used a baseball bat in the deaths of his wife and the two boys. A special circumstance allegation in the complaint makes the case eligible for the death penalty.
Police found the victims after two visits to their home. Tiffany Espinoza’s family had not heard from her for about 24 hours, so they asked police to check on her. Modesto police went to her home about 6:30 p.m. June 17, but nobody answered the door. About 30 minutes later, officers returned to the home after receiving a report there was a bloodied man on the front porch and others possibly injured inside.
Police officials have said the attack on the three victims occurred on the night of June 16 or the early morning hours of June 17, based on evidence at the scene.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
