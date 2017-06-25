Drive-by shooting kills one man in Modesto’s airport neighborhood

A man was killed early Sunday when gunfire from a passing car was shot at a group of people in front of a home in Modesto’s airport neighborhood.
The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Thrasher Avenue, just south of Oregon Park. Modesto police said authorities received several 911 calls reporting the shooting.
Authorities arrived at the shooting scene and found the injured man. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died. Police on Sunday morning had not released the man’s name or city of residence.
Police said the initial investigation indicates the man was in front of the home with several others. A car drove by, and someone inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at the group.
Detectives were piecing together the events that led to the shooting. On Sunday, investigators had not identified any suspects or determined a motive for the shooting. Police said additional victims have come forward.
Police ask anyone with information about this drive-by shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
