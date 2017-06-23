Man accused of killing wife, children unable to attend arraignment

The man accused of beating his wife and two children to death with a baseball bat did not appear at his scheduled arraignment Friday after being evaluated by a mental health expert.
“There was an issue with the defendant’s ability to come to court this afternoon,” Judge Richard Cordova said.
Oscar Daniel Espinoza, 28, has been charged with the murder of his wife Tiffany Espinoza, their son Edward Espinoza, 4, and his stepson Spencer Guise, 9.
Oscar Espinoza’s public defender, Maureen Keller, said he had been evaluated by a mental health expert and had “a need to be in a safety cell,” but did not elaborate.
The arraignment was continued to Monday.
Family of both Tiffany and Oscar Espinoza attended the hearing. Tiffany Espinoza's three sisters were there; one came from Texas, another from San Diego and the third is local.
The local sister’s husband, Matthew Page, has been speaking on behalf of the family.
He said learning that Oscar Espinoza is accused of using a baseball bat “adds another level of horror.”
“I can’t fathom how someone can do that to their own blood,” he said. “It pains us all to know they suffered.”
He said he and his wife have three sons who were close with Spencer and Edward and explaining what happened was the most difficult conversation he has had as a parent.
“But we know that there was no way of softening the blow, unfortunately that is just horrible circumstances and we need them to know that they can trust us and we will be as forthright as we can,” he said.
As for the delayed arraignment, Page said the family wants justice as soon as possible but understands the legal process can take time.
“I am hoping that justice is served and, I don’t even know how that is possible in a situation like this, but I hope justice is served,” Page said.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
