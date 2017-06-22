Dog taken from owner after she ‘forgets’ it in triple-digit heat

A dog that was tied to a tree for several hours in triple-digit temperatures without access to water Wednesday afternoon was taken from it owner and its owner cited.
Ontel Security Capt. Joseph LeDesma was patrolling in the area of North Carpenter Road and Woodland Avenue when he was flagged down by a resident who reported the dog tied to a tree on Brett Lane, according to Ontel Chief David McCann.
LeDesma, who is Ontel’s canine handler, found the dog to be lethargic. The witness told LeDesma the dog had been tied to the tree for at least three hours, McCann said.
LeDesma got a hose and wet the dog to cool him down, let him drink from the spout, then called Modesto Police.
After being cooled down and drinking water the dog began to recover, according to McCann. While waiting for Modesto Police, the dog was given some food from canine Bruno’s stock pile of food in LeDesma’s patrol vehicle.
The owner showed up during this time and told LeDesma she “forgot” about the dog.
Modesto Police arrived and after speaking to the owner, neighbors and LeDesma, the dog was taken into their custody and the owner, 45-year-old Shumei Chen, was cited for misdemeanor animal cruelty.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
