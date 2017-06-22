Face plastered on social media as being wanted by police, he turned himself in

A 21-year-old man whose face was put on social media as being sought by Turlock police for ATM break-ins turned himself in Wednesday.
Ramil Khodiadeh was interviewed and then arrested on three counts of commercial burglary of an ATM, Lt. Neil Cervenka said in a news release Thursday morning.
On June 11, 12 and 13, three separate ATMs were broken into, police said. At the time, a Turlock Police Department news release said were at Chase Bank, 2091 Geer, and Farmers and Merchants, 2340 Geer.
They were reported to different shifts, but an information analyst in the department saw the trend and connected all three after a shift sergeant alerted her to the first two.
Information and ATM camera images were shared with Crime Stoppers and on social media. Tips came in identifying Khodiadeh, a Turlock resident, as the suspect.
“Before the community tips reached the investigating officer, another Turlock police officer on another shift recognized Khodiadeh from the internal crime bulletin the analyst had released,” Cervenka said in the release. “... The pressure of social media, Crime Stoppers and the investigating officer were enough for Khodiadeh, who came to the Turlock Police Department.”
Anyone with information regarding the crimes is encouraged to call Officer Kim Briggs at 209-668-5550, ext. 6742, or the Turlock Police Department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
