Family's worst fears confirmed after they couldn't reach Modesto woman

Tiffany Espinoza had been out of contact with family members for about 24 hours when her older sister requested that police make a security check at her Bay Meadows Drive home Saturday evening. She also “didn’t show up for work Saturday, which was out of character for her,” said Matthew Page, who is married to another of Espinoza’s sisters.

Modesto police conducted the security check about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, but there was no answer at the door. “About a half hour later, officers responded back to the home after receiving additional information that there was a bloodied male down on the front porch and others possibly injured inside,” according to a news release sent out Wednesday evening.

Outside, they found Oscar Daniel Espinoza, 28, with what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries. In an incident report, Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Anderson noted, “he had a large laceration on his upper leg.”

Inside the home, officers found Espinoza’s wife, 30-year-old Tiffany Espinoza, and her sons Spencer Giese, 9, and Edward Espinoza, 4. Oscar Espinoza is Edward’s father and Spencer’s stepfather.

Police spokeswoman Heather Graves said the fatal injuries “were consistent with blunt force trauma,” but the county coroner has not yet determined the official cause of death. The attack happened late Friday evening or early Saturday morning, based on evidence at the scene, she said.

Wednesday, Oscar Espinoza was booked into Stanislaus County Jail after being released from a hospital and interviewed by detectives, Graves said. He is being held without bail on homicide charges. The jail’s in-custody report online does not indicate a court appearance has been set. The Stanislaus County Superior Court case index also does not show a scheduled appearance.

Espinoza does have another case in the index, though: a misdemeanor charge of spousal battery that was filed April 24. Graves said the reported incident was an argument that escalated to Espinoza punching his wife’s neck, leaving a red mark.

Page, who is speaking on behalf of the family, had no comment on that incident, but added, “We didn’t believe he had it in his capacity to do something like this,” meaning the homicides.

The couple had been married about eight years, Page said. His side of the family was not aware of any marital problems that would have led to the deaths, he said Sunday outside his sister-in-law’s home in the 1600 block of Bay Meadows. “They were a loving family and two beautiful kids, “ he said that day. “Nobody saw this coming.”

Services for Tiffany Espinoza, Spencer Giese and Edward Espinoza will be private, Page said. The family is not seeking any donations toward expenses or in their memory, he said, but should people want to donate, he suggested money be directed to any group that helps victims of domestic violence.

Page said his sister-in-law worked as a manager at a retail business, but he declined to discuss her job any further. Oscar Espinoza was unemployed and a military veteran, Page said.