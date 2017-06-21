Police arrest Modesto man on suspicion of killing wife, son and stepson

Police arrested a man Wednesday on suspicion of murdering his wife, son and stepson in their Modesto home sometime last weekend.
Oscar Espinoza, 28, was booked into Stanislaus County Jail after being released from a hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries that followed the homicides, police spokeswoman Heather Graves said.
The victims were identified Wednesday: wife Tiffany Espinoza, 30; stepson Spencer Giese, 9; and son Edward Espinoza, 4.
They were found dead after officers responded at about 7 p.m. Saturday to the family’s home on the 1600 block of Bay Meadows Drive. It is two blocks north of Briggsmore Avenue and one block east of Carver Road.
Graves said the fatal injuries “were consistent with blunt force trauma,” but the county coroner has not yet determined the official cause of death. The attack happened late Friday evening or early Saturday morning, based on evidence at the scene, she said.
Police said Oscar Espinoza was found outside the home after emergency personnel responded to the scene. He was in jail as of Wednesday evening with no bail.
We will have more on this story tonight.
