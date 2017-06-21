Modesto, Manteca police seek men in several Subway shop robberies

At least two men with a taste for robbing Subway sandwich shops are being sought by police in Modesto and Manteca.
Operating together, the men robbed two Modesto Subway locations on Saturday and one in April. The shops robbed Saturday were on Tully road south of Bowen Avenue and at 10th and J streets downtown, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves. Information on the location of the store robbed in April was not immediately available.
The robbers are described as Latino and in their 40s or 50s, Graves said. One is about 6 feet tall and 280 pounds. The other is 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-5, with no weight estimate. Surveillance images taken Saturday at the Subway on Tully Road south of Bowen Avenue show they have mustaches. In an image of one of the men during the April robbery, he was clean-shaven.
One of the men has told employees he had a gun, but no weapon has been seen, Graves said.
Modesto detectives need help identifying the men, she said. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
It’s possible the men are the same two who robbed a Subway on West Main Street in Manteca on Friday. In that robbery, one man was described as about 6 feet tall and heavy-set, while the other was shorter and of lighter build, said Manteca Police Department spokesman Sgt. Michael Aguilar.
But those men were described as white, not Latino, he said. And they did not indicate being armed, he said – they intimated employees into surrendering money. The Manteca police reports do not include an age estimate, Aguilar said.
Anyone with information on the Manteca robbery is encouraged to call the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8100.
