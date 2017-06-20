Attorney Frank Carson, co-defendants won’t face life in prison without parole

Modesto attorney Frank Carson and two others charged with murder in the slaying of Korey Kauffman will not face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole when their trial begins early next year.
Judge Robert Moody has granted a defense request to drop a special circumstances allegation that Kauffman was ambushed when he was murdered. Carson and brothers Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal have denied accusations they were involved in Kauffman’s death.
“In the present case, the evidence at the preliminary hearing is insufficient to support a strong suspicion that the alleged homicide occurred by means of lying in wait,” Moody wrote in his ruling. “Furthermore, the evidence does not support a strong suspicion that the person who purportedly lay in wait had an intention to kill.”
Without the special circumstances allegation, the defendants would face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. If they’re convicted of second-degree murder, they would face a maximum of 15 years to life. The defendants’ trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 8.
When Judge Barbara Zuniga in April ordered a trial for the three defendants, she dropped the special circumstances allegation. Zuniga has said the prosecution did not present sufficient evidence to support the defendants’ intent to kill when a scuffle began that led to the alleged deadly shooting.
Nevertheless, Chief Deputy District Attorney Marlisa Ferreira added that special circumstances allegation against the defendants after Zuniga’s ruling. The law allows the prosecution to do that.
“For the government to refile it (the allegation) just further shows this District Attorney’s Office’s bias against Mr. Carson,” said Robert Forkner, Carson’s attorney.
Prosecutors accuse Carson of being the ringleader of a criminal conspiracy to thwart thieves from repeatedly stealing antiques and scrap metal from his property on Ninth Street in Turlock. Kauffman, 26, went missing in spring 2012; his body was found more than a year later in Mariposa County.
Moody, a retired Monterey County judge, was assigned to hear arguments over the issue.
Robert Lee Woody, a co-defendant who has received a plea deal in exchange for his testimony, has said Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal were fighting with Kauffman on Carson’s property moments before Kauffman was shot.
Moody said the evidence presented so far shows no indication of how the fight started, and more importantly doesn’t indicate whether Daljit Atwal watched and waited for an opportune time to attack Kauffman from a position of advantage. The judge also said the evidence does not show anything about Baljit Athwal’s actual conduct at the scene.
“The more encompassing problem is that there is just no evidence from which the inference can be drawn that Baljit Athwal had the intent to kill when he was on the property,” Moody wrote in his ruling.
Forkner said if there is no evidence that Baljit Athwal had an intent to kill, then there is no evidence to support the murder charge against Carson. The defense attorney said he plans on filing a motion to dismiss the murder charges within the next three weeks.
