Two face charges of attempted murder after shooting in Modesto

A Modesto man and woman were in Stanislaus County Jail on Tuesday facing attempted murder charges after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Modesto’s airport neighborhood.
Demetry Alvizar, 21, also faces a charge of criminal conspiracy and was wanted on warrants for driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance. Mariah Robles, 23, also faces charges of criminal conspiracy and making criminal threats of violence.
Saturday afternoon just before 4, deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 400 block of Empire Avenue in Modesto, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran. They found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to an emergency room.
The suspects fled the area before deputies arrived, Bejaran said. Deputies identified Alvizar and Robles as the suspects and found the vehicle driven by Robles in the 1800 block of Filbert Drive in Ceres. Both were taken into custody.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org, or text tips to 274637 by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
