Modesto Police Department officers converged at Enochs High School in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, on a report of someone possibly with a gun. The person was taken into custody a short time later without incident.
Modesto Police Department officers converged at Enochs High School in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, on a report of someone possibly with a gun. The person was taken into custody a short time later without incident. Erin Tracy etracy@modbee.com
Modesto Police Department officers converged at Enochs High School in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, on a report of someone possibly with a gun. The person was taken into custody a short time later without incident. Erin Tracy etracy@modbee.com

Crime

June 20, 2017 1:30 PM

No gun found after teenager detained briefly at Modesto’s Enochs High School

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

A juvenile was detained for a brief time at Enochs High School on Tuesday after a report that there was a student on campus with a gun.

At about 12:40 p.m., officers were called to the school in east Modesto, where summer school classes are being held. According to Lt. Tom Ciccarelli, a student reported to a teacher that he saw a student with a gun in his waistband.

The teacher was able to evacuate the class with the exception of the student who was believed to be armed. The teacher began talking to the student about possible items in his backpack. The student, Ciccarelli said, was resistant to discuss what was in his backpack, which made the teacher nervous.

By this time, police had been alerted and several officers arrived on campus. The student was quickly detained. Officers checked the backpack, and found black sunglasses, which police feel the reporting student had mistaken as a gun.

The detained student was immediately released.

A lockdown at the school was lifted by about 1:15 p.m.

Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
12-year-old shot in Ceres 1:59

12-year-old shot in Ceres
Message from Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy 0:47

Message from Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy

View More Video