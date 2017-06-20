No gun found after teenager detained briefly at Modesto’s Enochs High School

A juvenile was detained for a brief time at Enochs High School on Tuesday after a report that there was a student on campus with a gun.
At about 12:40 p.m., officers were called to the school in east Modesto, where summer school classes are being held. According to Lt. Tom Ciccarelli, a student reported to a teacher that he saw a student with a gun in his waistband.
The teacher was able to evacuate the class with the exception of the student who was believed to be armed. The teacher began talking to the student about possible items in his backpack. The student, Ciccarelli said, was resistant to discuss what was in his backpack, which made the teacher nervous.
By this time, police had been alerted and several officers arrived on campus. The student was quickly detained. Officers checked the backpack, and found black sunglasses, which police feel the reporting student had mistaken as a gun.
The detained student was immediately released.
A lockdown at the school was lifted by about 1:15 p.m.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
