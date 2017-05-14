Stanislaus sheriff’s officials: Deputy shoots woman with knife who reportedly tried to stab boyfriend

A Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy on Saturday night shot a woman with a knife who reportedly refused to comply with authorities after trying to stab her boyfriend.
The 34-year-old woman hit by gunfire was hospitalized and was in stable condition Sunday, according to sheriff’s officials. Her name or the name of the deputy who fired his gun had not been released.
The incident occurred at a home along a rural road a few miles south of Modesto. About 10:40 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from a man reporting a domestic disturbance. The man told dispatchers that his girlfriend was trying to stab him with a knife at their home.
The deputies arrived at the home in the 200 block of Bragg Road, just west of Crows Landing Road. The woman was standing outside the home holding the knife.
The woman refused to comply with the deputies’ commands, according to sheriff’s officials. During the confrontation, one of the deputies fired his department-issued gun and shot the woman.
The deputies began providing first-aid to the woman until medics arrived. The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Sheriff’s officials said the deputies were not injured during the confrontation. The deputy who fired his gun was placed on paid administrative leave, which is a standard procedure with all deputy-involved shootings.
The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent review of the incident. The Sheriff’s Department is conducting a criminal investigation of the incident, as well as an administrative investigation into the shooting.
