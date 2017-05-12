Crime

May 12, 2017 2:41 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (05/13/17)

12 people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from April 27-May 3.

SUSPECT: Huriel Fernando Martinez, 28, of Waterford

DAY ARRESTED: April 28, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Waterford Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving known stolen property

SUSPECT: Kristina Marie Burks, 32, of Grants Pass, Ore.

DAY ARRESTED: April 29, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempted receiving property, possession of burglary tools

SUSPECT: Clayton Parker, 29, of Crows Landing

DAY ARRESTED: April 30, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department (Patterson)

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, any person receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of drugs/alcohol/etc. in prison/jail

SUSPECT: Genaro Arevalo, 24, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 30, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Alex Brian Lopez, 44, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: May 1, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Travis L. B. Reach, 36, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: May 1, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation

SUSPECT: Jesus Manuel Diaz, 23, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: May 1, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, driving while license suspended/revoked

SUSPECT: Justin Daniel Raposo, 27, of Hughson

DAY ARRESTED: May 1, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department (Patterson)

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Mechelle Mae Pargaz, 45, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: May 2, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of controlled substance, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia, first-degree burglary, probation violation

SUSPECT: Vicente Andres Heredia, 34, of San Leandro

DAY ARRESTED: May 2, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of a motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools, probation violation

SUSPECT: Maria Bueno, 30, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: May 2, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, possession of controlled substance, unlicensed driver, second-degree burglary, attempt to receive property, illegal pay for adoption, receiving known stolen vehicle

SUSPECT: Stacy Kevin Santens, 28, of Tracy

DAY ARRESTED: May 2, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, criminal conspiracy

