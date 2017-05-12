Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (05/13/17)

12 people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from April 27-May 3.
SUSPECT: Huriel Fernando Martinez, 28, of Waterford
DAY ARRESTED: April 28, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Waterford Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving known stolen property
SUSPECT: Kristina Marie Burks, 32, of Grants Pass, Ore.
DAY ARRESTED: April 29, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempted receiving property, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Clayton Parker, 29, of Crows Landing
DAY ARRESTED: April 30, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department (Patterson)
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, any person receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of drugs/alcohol/etc. in prison/jail
SUSPECT: Genaro Arevalo, 24, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 30, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Alex Brian Lopez, 44, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: May 1, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Travis L. B. Reach, 36, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: May 1, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation
SUSPECT: Jesus Manuel Diaz, 23, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: May 1, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, driving while license suspended/revoked
SUSPECT: Justin Daniel Raposo, 27, of Hughson
DAY ARRESTED: May 1, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department (Patterson)
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Mechelle Mae Pargaz, 45, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: May 2, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of controlled substance, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia, first-degree burglary, probation violation
SUSPECT: Vicente Andres Heredia, 34, of San Leandro
DAY ARRESTED: May 2, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of a motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools, probation violation
SUSPECT: Maria Bueno, 30, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: May 2, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, possession of controlled substance, unlicensed driver, second-degree burglary, attempt to receive property, illegal pay for adoption, receiving known stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Stacy Kevin Santens, 28, of Tracy
DAY ARRESTED: May 2, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, criminal conspiracy
