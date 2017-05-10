Crime

May 10, 2017 2:31 PM

Most Wanted: Luis Emeterio Martinez, Murder

NAME: Luis Emeterio Martinez

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 23 years old, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Martinez is wanted by Ceres police on suspicion of murder in the Dec. 26, 2014, shooting of Derrick Farrow outside Runaround Sue’s bar on Mitchell Road in Ceres.

NOTES: Ceres police officials have said it’s unclear what started the fight at the bar that led to the shooting. Eric Sanchez-Padilla also has been charged with murder in Farrow’s death and remains a fugitive.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

12-year-old shot in Ceres

12-year-old shot in Ceres 1:59

12-year-old shot in Ceres
Message from Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy 0:47

Message from Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy
Northwest Modesto homicide 0:38

Northwest Modesto homicide

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos