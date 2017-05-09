Modesto police now seek second suspect in fatal stabbing of Hatch Road store clerk

Modesto police now are looking for two men in connection with the fatal stabbing of a clerk at Hatch Food & Gas on Thursday night.
Investigators believe a Latino man shown in surveillance images wearing a white tank-top undershirt and khaki cargo shorts entered the store about 11:15 that night and got in an argument with the victim, 32-year-old Jagjeet Singh, over the sale of cigarettes.
The man left the business’s parking lot in a dark-colored vehicle and then returned roughly 30 minutes later with a second suspect, who stabbed Singh. That man, also Latino, has been shown in surveillance images and described as wearing a black-and-white beanie cap, black T-shirt, white zip-up sweater, gray pants and black shoes.
Police were called to the scene at 11:50 p.m. for a man “possibly having a seizure.” Paramedics realized the man, Singh, had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Singh, from the city of Kapurthala in the state of Punjab, India, had been in the U.S. only a year and a half and was living with his sister and brother-in-law in Modesto, according to Indian news reports. His surviving family includes his wife and two children in his homeland.
A Fundly account has been opened in his memory, to help his family.
Police ask anyone with information about the homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org, or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
