House-flipping scheme lands Ripon woman in jail. She’s arrested for embezzlement, elder abuse.

A 53-year-old Ripon woman has been arrested on embezzlement and elder abuse charges, according to a story in the Central Valley Business Journal.
Sandra Vallerga Marchman was recently arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $148,000 from 2010 to 2014, the Central Valley Business Journal reported.
A Stockton-based business, Diamond Star Enterprises, LLC, and its elderly owner were identified as the victims of the crimes committed, according to the article.
The embezzlement occurred in a house-flipping scheme, the Central Valley Business Journal reported.
San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Detective Marcus Smith asks that anyone with any information about Marchman’s involvement in this case call 209-468-4425.
