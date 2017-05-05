Crime

May 05, 2017 10:28 AM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (May 6, 2017)

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from April 20-26.

SUSPECT: Jose Mendez, 35, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 20, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, felony crime committed while out of custody, possession of burglary toolsFran

SUSPECT: Francois Dixon, 26, of Oakland

DAY ARRESTED: April 20, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, ex-felon with a weapon, attempted receiving stolen property, possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle

SUSPECT: Angel Rivera, 30, of Riverbank

DAY ARRESTED: April 21, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading a peace officer with disregard for safety, attempted receiving stolen property, hit-and-run, obstructing or resisting a peace officer

SUSPECT: Edwin Lopez, 23, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: April 22, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Chris Owens, 21, of Oakdale

DAY ARRESTED: April 23, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Oakdale Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, hit-and-run by runaway vehicle, vandalism, driving on a suspended or revoked license

SUSPECT: Emmanuel Lopez, 34, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: April 23, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

SUSPECT: Emma Louise Harris, 18, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 25, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Alton Richard Russell, 24, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 25, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempted receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, driving on a suspended or revoked license

SUSPECT: Jesse Portillo, 24, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 26, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, being an unlicensed driver

