Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (May 6, 2017)

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from April 20-26.
SUSPECT: Jose Mendez, 35, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 20, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, felony crime committed while out of custody, possession of burglary toolsFran
SUSPECT: Francois Dixon, 26, of Oakland
DAY ARRESTED: April 20, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, ex-felon with a weapon, attempted receiving stolen property, possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle
SUSPECT: Angel Rivera, 30, of Riverbank
DAY ARRESTED: April 21, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading a peace officer with disregard for safety, attempted receiving stolen property, hit-and-run, obstructing or resisting a peace officer
SUSPECT: Edwin Lopez, 23, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: April 22, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Chris Owens, 21, of Oakdale
DAY ARRESTED: April 23, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Oakdale Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, hit-and-run by runaway vehicle, vandalism, driving on a suspended or revoked license
SUSPECT: Emmanuel Lopez, 34, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: April 23, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
SUSPECT: Emma Louise Harris, 18, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 25, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Alton Richard Russell, 24, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 25, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempted receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, driving on a suspended or revoked license
SUSPECT: Jesse Portillo, 24, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 26, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, being an unlicensed driver
Comments