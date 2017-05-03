Student accused in Stanislaus State assault identified

The California State University, Stanislaus student accused of attacking two of her roommates in a campus dorm was identified Wednesday evening as 21-year-old Jasmyne Casey.
University Police Chief Andy Roy said Casey would be booked Wednesday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. She was detained shortly after the Tuesday night attack and had been in the hospital since, but Roy would not say for what reason.
Casey is accused of using a kitchen knife and a pair of scissors in the attack on her roommates at the Residence Life Village. They sustained multiple lacerations during the attack and two resident advisers who intervened sustained scratches and bruises. The two roommates were treated at local hospitals for non life-threatening injuries and have since been released.
Police are investigating what motivated the attack and called it an isolated incident.
“It is with great sadness that I write to you today about the troubling incident that occurred in the Village dorms on campus last night,” University President Ellen Junn said in a statement Wednesday. “As a University family, we care deeply about each other and the safety and well-being of each member of our campus community is our number one concern ... Our thoughts are with the victims and we are thankful that none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.”
Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to call the University Police Department directly at 209-667-3114.
