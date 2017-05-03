Student accused in Stanislaus State assault identified

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Message from Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy Pause 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 0:43 Man's body found in river 2:57 Modesto boy an inspiration for proposed medical marijuana production facility 1:00 Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony 0:55 The Bee's Mike Dunbar on Ann Coulter 0:25 Raw Video: Police pursue carjacking suspect in Modesto 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy makes a statement regarding the student accused of attacking two of her roommates in a campus dorm. Stanislaus State Police Department