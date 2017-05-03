Attack in Stanislaus State campus dorms leaves four injured

A California State University, Stanislaus student was arrested Tuesday night for alleged attacking two of her roommates with “sharp objects” at campus dorm.
The student also is accused of attacking two resident advisors who tried to intervene, according to a press release from University Police. Officers quickly responded to the Residence Life Village and detained the woman.
The victims sustained non life-threatening injuries and were treated at local hospitals for their injuries.
The suspect also was taken to an area hospital. University police did not immediately return calls about who the suspect is, why she was hospitalized and what charges she faces.
There is no known motive for the attack at this time but the investigation is ongoing, according to the release. Authorities say the attack appears to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to our campus community.
“It is with great sadness that I write to you today about the troubling incident that occurred in the Village dorms on campus last night,” University President Ellen Junn said in a statement Wednesday. “As a University family, we care deeply about each other and the safety and well-being of each member of our campus community is our number one concern ... Our thoughts are with the victims and we are thankful that none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.”
Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to call the University Police Department directly at 209-667-3114.
