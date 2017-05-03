Modesto man sent to prison for threatening to shoot ex-girlfriend

A 36-year-old Modesto man has been sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced this week.
Prosecutors said the woman told them her ex-boyfriend, Eric Nathaniel Bartlow Jr, had beaten her before. She also told authorities that he had guns and previous criminal convictions.
Bartlow on April 17 pleaded no contest to making criminal threats and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, both felonies. He also admitted to having a previous conviction of intentionally firing a gun at an inhabited home or vehicle, which is considered a “strike” under the state’s Three Strikes Law.
On January 7, 2016, Bartlow called his ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors said Bartlow left her a voice-mail message, telling her she needed to “leave the 209,” that he had a big gun that he was going to use to “smoke” her and that she was not safe.
The woman called police. Authorities conducted a probation search at Bartlow’s home, where they found a sawed-off shotgun, according to prosecutors.
Deputy District Attorney Diane Von Der Ahe prosecuted the case against Bartlow.
