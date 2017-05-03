Murder suspect arrested in Ripon after man fatally shot at Manteca Taco Bell

Manteca Police arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday night for the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old man in a Taco Bell parking lot.
Following the shooting, the suspect carjacked a woman in an attempt to elude capture but was caught in Ripon less than an hour later, according to Manteca Police Sgt. Mike Aguilar.
The shooting occurred at the Taco Bell on Daniels Street, northeast of Highway 120 and S. Airport Way, at about 9:45 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene despite life-saving measures by officers and medics. Aguilar said detectives have not yet determined a motive.
The suspect ran from the scene following the shooting and reportedly carjacked a woman in a Mercedes in the area of Highway 120 and South Airport Way. The woman was not injured, Aguilar said.
Shortly after the carjacking, the Ripon Police Department called the Manteca Police Department to report officers had located the Mercedes in a residential neighborhood at Blossom and Harvest Drives, just east of Jack Tone Road. The suspect had run from the vehicle but was quickly detained by Ripon officers, Aguilar said.
The suspect was identified as Angel Israel Miranda, 19, of Manteca. Miranda was booked on suspicion of murder, carjacking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Gutierrez at the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8223.
