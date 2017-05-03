Two armed robberies at Modesto stores – suspect captured in one

Two Modesto stores were struck by armed robbers Tuesday night and early Wednesday. In one case, police quickly apprehended the suspect; in the other, the robber remains at large.
The first robbery was at 8:50 p.m. at the Dollar Tree store at 1620 Standiford Ave., at Carver Road. A black male adult entered the store wearing sunglasses and a dark gray sweat shirt, said Modesto police Sgt. David Chamberlain. He brandished a pistol at employees and pushed one of them into an office.
The robber demanded and was given money, left the store and last was seen on Carver Road riding a silver bicycle, Chamberlain said.
He was described at being about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.
The second robbery was reported about 1 a.m. at the Arco am/pm convenience store at 2924 McHenry Ave., at Rumble Road.
A man later identified as Eugene Walker, 29, entered the store wearing a mask, pointed a knife at the clerk and demanded money, Chamberlain said. The clerk complied, and then Walker also grabbed numerous packages of cigarettes and left, the sergeant said.
Officers responding to the call located Walker on McHenry near the store, but he fled on foot. A perimeter was set up, and Walker again was seen, at the south end of the perimeter. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers, Chamberlain said.
Police found the mask, a sweat shirt he’d been wearing, and other evidence showing Walker was the person responsible for the robbery, Chamberlain said.
Anyone with information on the suspect being sought in the Dollar Tree robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 by typing “TIP704.”
