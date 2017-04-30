Driver arrested after west Modesto crash

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man Sunday morning after his car veered off South Carpenter Road in west Modesto and crashed at the bottom of a steep embankment.
Genaro Arevalo was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine and driving without a valid driver’s license, said Modesto police Lt. Martha Delgado.
The crash occurred about 9:15 a.m. along Carpenter, just north of the bridge between Robertson and Hatch roads. The gold Honda Accord came to rest on its roof at the bottom of the embankment.
Modesto police said there were no injuries reported, and a black Ford Mustang was involved in the crash. Delgado said the Mustang was last seen heading south on Carpenter before authorities arrived.
Witnesses said they heard tires screeching and saw two vehicles moving aggressively toward each other, before the Honda Accord veered off the west side of Carpenter.
Arevalo, the Honda Accord driver, waited at the crash site. He did not appear injured, and he spoke to California Highway Patrol and Stanislaus County sheriff’s officials, who initially responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash.
Modesto police officers later arrived at the crash site, questioned the Honda Accord driver, handcuffed him and placed him in the back seat of a police patrol vehicle.
Police ask anyone with information about this crash to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
