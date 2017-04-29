He used a firearm to rob 2 people in Modesto. Months later, he got a 17-year sentence.

A Modesto man was sentenced to 17 years and four months in prison for the armed robbery of two people in early 2016, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
On April 11, Erik Gonzalez Fregozo, 24, pleaded no contest to each robbery and admitted personally using a firearm during each crime.
In January 2016, Fregozo walked up to a man working at a west Modesto dairy in the 300 block of Gates Road. He pointed a gun at him and demanded the man turn over his wallet and cellphone. Fregozo then fled with the victim’s property.
A few weeks later in southwest Modesto, Fregozo walked up to a person sitting in his car at Vivian and Service roads, pulled out a gun and demanded the man’s wallet. He threatened to shoot him if he did not comply. After getting the wallet, Fregozo took the man’s car keys to prevent the victim from following or getting help and fled with the victim’s property.
Judge Rick Distaso sentenced Fregozo.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
