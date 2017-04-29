Turlock man who lured, shot friend in head denied parole

A Turlock man who lured a friend to a field to murder him was denied parole last month during his first hearing at Corcoran State Prison, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
Ronald Bartell, 51, of Turlock, was convicted of killing his friend, Troy Meadows, in 1989. He became angry with Meadows and lured him to a vacant pump house in an orchard in Turlock, where he shot him in the head.
Bartell pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 27 years to life in state prison.
Deputy District Attorney Dina Petrushenko appeared before the board and argued for Bartell’s continued confinement based on his failure to complete any substance abuse treatment programs during the time he has been in prison and his failure to put together a comprehensive and detailed plan for his release.
The Board of Parole Hearings agreed and denied parole for 3 years.
