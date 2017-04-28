Modesto boxing gym owner wanted for sex crime with minor

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a Modesto gym owner wanted on charges of lewd acts with a child.
Eugenio Hermosillo, 46, of Modesto, is wanted on suspicion of lewd acts with a child of 14 or 15 years of age and unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 18.
Hermosillo owns Modesto Boxing Gym at 1027 N. Emerald Ave., where he trains children, according to his website. The sheriff’s office did not return calls for comment about whether the victim was one of Hermosillo’s boxing students or if there is potentially more victims.
Hermosillo, who is considered armed and dangerous, was last seen in a dark gray Prius in the Modesto area.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636, go to the web at www.stancrimetips.org or text a tip to 274637 and include "Tip 704" in the text.
