Crime

April 28, 2017 1:55 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (April 29, 2017)

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from April 13-19.

SUSPECT: Michael Shane Calhoun Jr., 29, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 13, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, driving without a license, possession of burglary tools, flash incarceration

SUSPECT: Emanuel Ribeiro, 38, of Denair

DAY ARRESTED: April 13, 201

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, felony evading police with disregard for safety, carjacking, probation violation, receiving known stolen vehicle

SUSPECT: Christy LeeAnn Young, 31, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aprll 14, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation, theft (personal property), fraud (with access card), receiving stolen property,

SUSPECT: Martin Harlan, 25, of Livermore

DAY ARRESTED: April 15, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm

SUSPECT: Isaiah Montellano, 27, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 16, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance, parole violation

SUSPECT: Dorothy Rose Skinner, 28, of Riverbank

DAY ARRESTED: April 17, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Riverbank Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle

SUSPECT: Leonard Russell Rouse, 44, of Delhi

DAY ARRESTED: April 18, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Departmen

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle

