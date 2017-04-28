Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (April 29, 2017)

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from April 13-19.
SUSPECT: Michael Shane Calhoun Jr., 29, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 13, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, driving without a license, possession of burglary tools, flash incarceration
SUSPECT: Emanuel Ribeiro, 38, of Denair
DAY ARRESTED: April 13, 201
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, felony evading police with disregard for safety, carjacking, probation violation, receiving known stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Christy LeeAnn Young, 31, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Aprll 14, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation, theft (personal property), fraud (with access card), receiving stolen property,
SUSPECT: Martin Harlan, 25, of Livermore
DAY ARRESTED: April 15, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm
SUSPECT: Isaiah Montellano, 27, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 16, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance, parole violation
SUSPECT: Dorothy Rose Skinner, 28, of Riverbank
DAY ARRESTED: April 17, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Riverbank Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Leonard Russell Rouse, 44, of Delhi
DAY ARRESTED: April 18, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Departmen
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle
