Prison for man’s deadly stabbing sparked by fight between his girlfriend, ex-girlfriend

Adam Wayne Goodman has been sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison for plunging a knife into Stanley Gene Schmidt’s neck, killing the man over a dispute that started with a fight between two women at a trailer park just south of Modesto.
Goodman, 31, of Modesto, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter on March 27, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves sentenced Goodman.
The fight that led to the deadly stabbing occurred about 1:30 p.m. on March 19, 2015, at the trailer park in the 600 block of South Seventh street, an unincorporated neighborhood between Modesto and Ceres just east of Highway 99.
Schmidt, 36, of Modesto was in front of a store at the trailer park when the fight occurred between his girlfriend and his ex-girlfriend. After the fight, Schmidt and his girlfriend went to visit a mutual friend at a nearby trailer.
Prosecutors said Schmidt’s ex-girlfriend followed the couple into the trailer, demanding another fight. Schmidt intervened and stopped another fight from happening.
Schmidt’s ex-girlfriend then asked someone to get her cousin, Goodman, who arrived at the trailer within a few minutes, according to prosecutors. Goodman confronted Schmidt, and the two men argued about whether the women should fight again.
Schmidt swung at Goodman with his left hand, which had a cast on his forearm and wrist. But Schmidt’s punch missed.
Prosecutors said Goodman then brandished a knife, swinging the knife at Schmidt, who suffered several cuts and slash wounds. Goodman then plunged the knife into the base of Schmidt’s neck about 3 inches deep, cutting a main artery, according to the prosecution.
Goodman left the area and was wanted by investigators for about a month before Stanislaus County sheriff’s officials found him and arrested him.
As part of his no contest plea, Goodman admitted to using a knife in the killing and having previously served time in prison for three other convictions. The defendant also pleaded no contest to possessing drugs in the county jail as he awaited prosecution in the homicide case. The punishment for the drug possession was included in Goodman’s prison sentence.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
