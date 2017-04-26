‘Campus Clash’ ends with high schoolers clashing for real in Modesto

A series of fights broke out as a huge youth event drew to a close late Wednesday in The House at Modesto’s Briggsmore Avenue and Coffee Road, police said.
Dozens of Modesto police and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s units rushed to the church campus shortly after 9 p.m., but officers found no injuries and made no arrests.
“Several disturbances broke out inside and outside,” Modesto police Lt. Aaron Tait said. “But they dispersed as we approached.”
A few groups of attendees said there was a lot of yelling and confusion as the event let out. None knew the cause of the commotion.
Youth pastor Micah Berteau said 2,700 young people attended “Campus Clash,” a school pride event of games and friendly competition.
“They’re like cattle – when one runs, all of them run and it gives the appearance of something,” Berteau said. “We love our cops and we have no problem getting them out here to protect our kids. We said, ‘Everyone you’ve got – get ‘em here.’”
Garth Stapley: 209-578-2390
Comments