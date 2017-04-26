Manteca man sentenced for transporting child pornography

A Manteca man was sentenced on Wednesday to 11 years and three months in prison for transporting child pornography.
Michael Tamblin, 52, surreptitiously filmed a minor child in a bathroom on numerous occasions using a hidden camera, according to court documents. Tamblin then transported them on a USB drive to his place of employment.
Tamblin was a technician at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which is a secured federal laboratory owned by the United States Department of Energy. All internet searches on the LLNL network are recorded and periodically audited. A routine review of internet searches on Tamblin’s computer revealed potentially inappropriate activity. Further investigation led law enforcement officers to obtain search warrants for Tamblin’s home and vehicles, where they found evidence of his crimes. Tamblin has remained in custody since his arrest in February 2016. A year later, he pleaded guilty to transporting child pornography.
This case was the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Energy, Office of Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorneys Rosanne Rust and Roger Yang prosecuted the case.
