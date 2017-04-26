Body found on Wellsford identified; coroner’s office seeks family

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a man who was the victim of a hit-and-run collision that remains under investigation.
The body of Ikuo Suzuki, 63, was found on the east side of Wellsford, north of Parker Road, by a County Public Works employee on April 12.
Suzuki was a transient. Family is asked to call Deputy Coroner Matthew Dessert at 209-567-4480.
The California Highway Patrol took over the investigation from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department after an autopsy showed trauma to the man’s body consistent with a traffic accident.
Comments