April 26, 2017 10:55 AM

Body found on Wellsford identified; coroner’s office seeks family

By Jim Silva

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a man who was the victim of a hit-and-run collision that remains under investigation.

The body of Ikuo Suzuki, 63, was found on the east side of Wellsford, north of Parker Road, by a County Public Works employee on April 12.

Suzuki was a transient. Family is asked to call Deputy Coroner Matthew Dessert at 209-567-4480.

The California Highway Patrol took over the investigation from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department after an autopsy showed trauma to the man’s body consistent with a traffic accident.

