Running from theft, they ran right in path of vehicle, police say

Two people were hospitalized after being struck by a car on Standiford Avenue on Monday afternoon while fleeing a nearby store where one had stolen alcohol, Modesto police report.
About noon, Johnny Hutson, 55, stole alcohol from the Circle K store on McHenry Avenue at Standiford while Heather Oram, 26, waited outside, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
When Hutson came out, both ran north across Standiford in the crosswalk but without the green light, Graves said. A driver heading west on Standiford with the green light struck the pair as they ran in front of her.
The driver was not injured in the collision. Hutson suffered moderate injuries and was in stable condition, Graves said, while Oram suffered critical injuries but was stable.
The intersection of McHenry and Standiford/Sylvan avenues was closed for a couple of hours during the investigation, reopening about 2:30 p.m.
There is the potential for charges of petty theft in the case, Graves said.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
