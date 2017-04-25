Ceres robbery investigation leads to brothers’ stash of weapons, drugs

The investigation into an armed robbery outside Ceres in February has led to the arrest of two brothers on a variety of weapons, drug and gang charges, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday.
Deputies with the Sheriff’s Team Investigating Narcotics and Gangs (STING) identified Modesto resident Alejandro Amaya, 30, as a suspect in the robbery and served a search warrant April 20 on the 100 block of Drake Avenue, looking for him. They learned the home belongs to his brother, 32 year-old Saul Amaya.
Nine firearms were found in the home, including two reported stolen out of New Mexico, the Sheriff’s Department said. Several were assault weapons, illegal to possess in California. Additionally, Saul Amaya is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
Several pounds of marijuana were found in the Drake Avenue home, along with evidence showing the marijuana was being sold and a large amount of money.
The next day, STING deputies learned Alejandro Amaya was living in the 2900 block of Keyes Road, and he was taken into custody as he left his house, the Sheriff’s Department said. He was carrying a loaded firearm, which as a convicted felon he is prohibited from possessing.
At the Keyes Road address, deputies found a large amount of ammunition and more than 200 marijuana plants.
Both brothers were booked into the county jail.
Saul Amaya faces charges of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an assault rifle, possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, possession of stolen property, possession of metal knuckles and possession of marijuana for sale.
Alejandro Amaya faces charges of robbery, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, carrying a concealed firearm, destroying evidence and participation in a criminal street gang.
