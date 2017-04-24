Death of woman, 41, found in Modesto alley, deemed a homicide

Modesto police are investigating as a homicide the death of a woman found partially clothed in an alleyway in northwest Modesto.
The victim has been identified as Jenny Wu, 41, who was reported as a missing person from a nearby care facility. Her body was discovered in the 1500 block of Grape Avenue near Evergreen Avenue, at 9 a.m. April 21.
Detectives with the violent crimes unit responded to the scene. No suspects have been identified and a cause of death has not been determined, according to Heather Graves, spokeswoman for the Modesto Police Department.
It is the fourth suspicious death investigation detectives have been called in to investigate this month, however detectives do not believe any are related, Graves said.
It is the fifth reported homicide being investigated by Modesto police since March 2.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637 by typing “TIP704” with the message.
