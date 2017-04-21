Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (04/22/17)

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from April 6-12.
SUSPECT: Joe Ilidio Lemos, 58, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: April 7, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
SUSPECT: Ty Daniel Miranda, 29, of Escalon
DAY ARRESTED: April 8, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, driving while license suspended or revoked
SUSPECT: Jeronimo Torres Jr., 44, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 8, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of drugs/alcohol in prison/jail
SUSPECT: Shamari Rosettanna Wilkinson, 22, of Sacramento
DAY ARRESTED: April 11, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving a motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Mario Antwain Williams, 34, Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 11, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, driving while license suspended for DUI, probation violation
SUSPECT: William Manriquez Ramirez, 30, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: April 12, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Austin Nix, 18, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 11, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle
Comments