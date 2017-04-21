Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (04/22/17)

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from April 6-12.

SUSPECT: Joe Ilidio Lemos, 58, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: April 7, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

SUSPECT: Ty Daniel Miranda, 29, of Escalon

DAY ARRESTED: April 8, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, driving while license suspended or revoked

SUSPECT: Jeronimo Torres Jr., 44, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 8, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of drugs/alcohol in prison/jail

SUSPECT: Shamari Rosettanna Wilkinson, 22, of Sacramento

DAY ARRESTED: April 11, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving a motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Mario Antwain Williams, 34, Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 11, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, driving while license suspended for DUI, probation violation

SUSPECT: William Manriquez Ramirez, 30, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: April 12, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle

SUSPECT: Austin Nix, 18, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 11, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle

