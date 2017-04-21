Former Newman tax evader waxes dramatic in plea for mercy

“Frank’s tiny hand gripped tightly to his mother, Maria, as she pulled him hurriedly down the dock toward his father, Santo’s, fishing boat. Frank’s other hand held onto his twin brother, Aldo. As they drew near to the boat, Frank saw dozens of strange faces: some scared, tear-streaked and wide-eyed, some cold and determined, all looking at Santo...”

Santo’s fishing boat was long and narrow, covered in seaweed, and smelled like fish. ... The boat creaked heavily as strangers boarded and tucked themselves away into whatever small spaces they could find. Frank Bilan’s sentencing memorandum

So begins the fascinating true story of a family’s harrowing flight with desperate villagers from a 1950s Communist dictatorship. Tales of hiding, sickness and starvation accompany them from the former Yugoslavia to an Italian refugee camp and then Australia before Frank Bilan entered the United States in 1971. The enterprising young man became an inventor and worked for space and missile contractors before moving to Newman, 25 miles from Modesto, a few years ago.

This vessel, which for many years had been Santo’s only means of putting food on the table, would now have to carry Frank’s family and 38 other passengers away in the dead of night in a desperate attempt to flee from the grips of the new communist regime that had taken hold of their country. Frank Bilan’s sentencing memorandum

The account is not a gripping rags-to-riches local biography. And it doesn’t have a happy ending. It’s a sentencing memorandum, an official federal court document written by a defense attorney requesting mercy for a broken man, now 68, who lost his way, his family and his freedom.

Bilan, who had fallen under the spell of so-called tax defiers, pleaded guilty last fall to one count of obstructing federal agents investigating tax evasion. Although initially facing up to three years in prison, terms of a plea bargain lowered that exposure to 10-to-16 months. Satisfied that he learned his lesson, prosecutors recommended five months behind bars, the judge agreed and Bilan is scheduled to begin serving the sentence April 24.

He did not respond to an interview request.

What seems the stuff of nightmares make up many of Frank’s early childhood memories. Frank Bilan’s sentencing memorandum

Bilan “is still haunted by the memories of his family’s suffering and the phantom fear of falling back into the hands of government oppression,” his Fresno attorney, Megan Hopkins, said in the sentencing memo. She tried to link Bilan’s rough start in life to his failure to file tax returns from 2001 through 2009, despite income of more than $900,000 from 2005 to 2009 alone.

Having worked as an electrical engineer for Lockheed and other employers, where he was trusted with classified information, Bilan did some consulting, pursued business ventures and ignored tax laws. He was “ashamed” and “frightened” when the IRS sent a bill for more than $600,000; the strain led to divorce and estrangement from his children, he said in a two-page letter to U.S. District Judge Lawrence O’Neill.

“Already predisposed to seeing government as the enemy, Frank was an easy target” for a scam purporting to help the desperate, the sentencing memo reads. For a few hundred dollars, groups behind such scams teach that government doesn’t have authority to collect taxes. “Frank, in his vulnerability and desperation, had fallen into the cultish grips of tax protester theory,” Hopkins said in the document.

I read page after page of the (tax defier) theories and it all started to make sense. I felt such a relief that maybe there was a way out, and so I followed the instructions. This did not work out for me as I had hoped. Frank Bilan, in a letter to the judge

When confronted, Bilan tried to file phony income tax returns reporting none of his income from 2001 through 2005, and in 2010 falsely reported that the IRS had discharged a debt he owed of more than $478,000, authorities said.

“This case does not reflect a gullible individual duped into a criminal scheme,” prosecutors wrote in a presentencing document, noting Bilan’s “advanced education, sophisticated work history as a distinguished engineer and indisputably high intelligence.”

“I wanted to believe at the time that it was legal and proper,” Bilan said in his letter. He admitted feeling “uneasy and uncertain” about trying to deceive the IRS, but “my desire to believe (protest theory) overpowered my unease,” he said.

“To Bilan’s credit, unlike many other proponents of tax defier positions, he appears to now disavow these positions and accept responsibility for his criminal actions,” said Henry Carbajal III, an assistant U.S. attorney, in a court document.

I now see where I went wrong, and how to avoid ever going down this path again. Frank Bilan, in a letter to the judge

“I hope you can see that I am ... a man who proceeded in ignorance and never intended to become a criminal, but committed a crime nonetheless,” Bilan wrote to the judge.

It took more than a year for Hopkins to bring around Bilan, who was arrested in 2015, she said in the memo. “He is now a different man,” she said, describing as squalor his surroundings in Clements, east of Lodi, where he is staying before reporting to prison.

“Frank spends most of his time in his empty house, working at his desk reviewing patents in order to help members of his community who are struggling with their own small businesses and inventions,” the document says. “Frank find that serving the community feeds his soul and helps to distract him from not having his family around him.

“In the simplest terms, he has learned his lesson. ... He is done with seeking shortcuts and magic remedies.”