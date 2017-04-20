Crime

April 20, 2017 5:43 PM

Modesto police to hit streets in effort to bust drunk or drugged drivers

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

They’re called saturation patrols because a large number of officers saturate, or blanket, streets with their presence in an area for a set amount of time.

What drivers need to remember, though, is when saturation patrols are in effect, they’ll want to make sure they’re far from saturated with alcohol or other intoxicants.

County law enforcement agencies team up against spike in fatal DUI collisions

10 people have died this year in Stanislaus County in crashes involving drunk drivers. (Erin Tracy/ etracy@modbee.com)

 

Friday night and again on April 28, officers of the Modesto Police Department’s DUI Enforcement Team will be out to stop and arrest alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers. The patrols will be from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests. As with DUI and driver’s licence checkpoints, the police announce when but not where.

High-visibility enforcement using both means of enforcement has been shown to lower the number of people killed and injured in alcohol- and drug-impaired crashes, the MPD said in a news release. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely.

Officers will look for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, like drivers failing to stay in their lanes, making jerky or sharp turns, suddenly accelerating or braking, or failing to turn on headlights. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.

Driver suspected of DUI crashes in Modesto

A 23-year-old man suspected of driving under in the influence drove his vehicle south on Lakewood Avenue and through the Scenic Drive intersection before nearly hitting a house. The vehicle took out two fences along the property. The driver, Robert Swartzman, who was the only person in the vehicle, later took a sobriety test at the scene before being handcuffed by the Modesto Police Department. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later booked into Stanislaus County Jail on a drunk driving charge, authorities said. The incident occurred on Thursday, March 10, 2016. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)

 

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos