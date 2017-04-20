Modesto police to hit streets in effort to bust drunk or drugged drivers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house Pause 1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite 1:23 Jordi Camps on food and art at Picasso's 1:03 Simulation of potential roundabout for North County Corridor 1:37 Turlock Fire unveils engines packed with firefighter know-how 3:04 Laci Peterson's mom, others speak out on death penalty propositions 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora 0:49 Starbucks unveils ​'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino drink Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A man suspected of driving under the influence allegedly was involved in two hit-and-run accidents in east Modesto, Calif., on Friday, March 3, 2017. In the second accident, seen in this video, he tried fleeing the scene on foot but was caught by witnesses and held there until officers could arrive. The man was later identified as Jose Campos Jr., 34. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) etracy@modbee.com