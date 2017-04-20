Modesto police to hit streets in effort to bust drunk or drugged drivers

They’re called saturation patrols because a large number of officers saturate, or blanket, streets with their presence in an area for a set amount of time.
What drivers need to remember, though, is when saturation patrols are in effect, they’ll want to make sure they’re far from saturated with alcohol or other intoxicants.
Friday night and again on April 28, officers of the Modesto Police Department’s DUI Enforcement Team will be out to stop and arrest alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers. The patrols will be from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests. As with DUI and driver’s licence checkpoints, the police announce when but not where.
High-visibility enforcement using both means of enforcement has been shown to lower the number of people killed and injured in alcohol- and drug-impaired crashes, the MPD said in a news release. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely.
Officers will look for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, like drivers failing to stay in their lanes, making jerky or sharp turns, suddenly accelerating or braking, or failing to turn on headlights. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.
