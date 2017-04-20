Modesto police seek suspect in airport neighborhood shooting

The suspect in a shooting in Modesto’s airport neighborhood Wednesday afternoon remained at large the next day, police said.
Modesto resident Bobby Jackson, 28, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend after an altercation.
The shooting occurred around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday near Kerr Avenue and Oregon Drive.
The victim was driving with his girlfriend when his vehicle was rammed by Jackson’s vehicle, police said. The two men got out of their vehicles and Jackson drew a gun and fired, then fled the scene, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds not considered life-threatening.
Police ask anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org, or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
